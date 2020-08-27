Alexa Dellanos Showcases Her Smoking Hot Curves In A Cleavage-Baring Black Bikini

Curvaceous model Alexa Dellanos looked smoking hot in her most recent Instagram snap on Thursday afternoon. She slayed in a scanty outfit as she asked her followers in the caption of the post where they would like to be their spending time this summer.

In the racy pic, Alexa left little to the imagination as she sported a revealing black bikini. The teeny top showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also included daring cutouts that gave fans a peek at her massive cleavage and underboob.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled up high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the process. Her long, lean legs were also in full view for the shot. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist and a pair of dark sunglasses on top of her head.

Alexa sat on an outdoor lounger with her hip pushed out. She placed one hand next to her for balance as the other rested on her thigh. She arched her back and pulled her shoulders back while tilted her chin downward and giving a sultry stare into the camera.

In the background, a clear blue sky and some green foliage could be seen. Some white sun umbrellas were also visible.

She wore her blond hair parted down the middle. The long locks were styled in loose curls that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Alexa’s over 2 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 13,000 times in less than an hour after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 130 remarks about the snap during that time.

“You are literal perfection,” one follower declared.

“Your a beautiful lady,” another gushed.

“You r a fureal Barbie girl,” a third comment read.

“I can’t deal with you,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her flaunt her hourglass figure in skimpy outfits for her online uploads. She’s often photographed wearing tiny bathing suits, tight dresses, and teeny Daisy Dukes.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa recently delighted her followers when she opted for a skimpy black miniskirt and a matching crop top that laced around her bare chest. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it has reeled in more than 29,000 likes and over 220 comments.