Ashley Roberts Sizzles In Light Purple Bikini By The Sea

Ashley Roberts, who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” songstress is currently a showbiz presenter on Heart FM’s breakfast show alongside Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston but appears to be enjoying some time overseas at the moment.

Roberts stunned in a light purple bikini top that featured a pattern across it. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her toned physique. She paired the ensemble with matching bottoms and went barefoot for the occasion. Roberts accessorized with stylish white sunglasses and showed off a couple of the small tattoos inked on her body while styling her wavy shoulder-length hair down.

The 38-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was surrounded by a number of rocks by the water. Roberts was captured lying down and showing off her killer figure in front of a dreamy clear blue sky. The entertainer lifted her left leg and arched her chest forward while raising both hands to her locks.

In the next slide, Roberts sat up with one leg raised. She rested both arms behind her and looked directly in front of her in a semi-profile pic.

In the tags, the former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! contestant credited the swimwear brand Oceanus for her bikini.

Roberts left her post without a geotag. However, in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, she informed her fans that she was in Göcek, Turkey.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 190 comments, proving to be very popular with her 590,000 followers.

“I love seeing you happy queen!! The view looks stunning,” one user wrote.

“Ash you just brightened my day, you ray of sunshine,” another person shared.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous Ashley,” remarked a third fan.

“I saw this and thought… have I died and gone to heaven,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Roberts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a cropped black shirt with mid-length sleeves while at work. Roberts completed the look with a black high-waisted denim miniskirt and stiletto heels. She tied her blond locks up but left the sides down to frame her face. Roberts posed in front of a plain red backdrop with both hands on her hips.