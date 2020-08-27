Joe Biden Says Donald Trump ‘Screwed Up’ Barack Obama Administration’s Economy

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports on Thursday and accused Donald Trump of destroying the economy that he purportedly received from the Barack Obama administration. As reported by Breitbart, the comment came after Mitchell noted that the real estate mogul is allegedly going to use the final night of the Republican National Convention to claim that he has used his first term to reverse the damage created throughout Biden’s 47-year political career.

“By the way, if you notice the last four years before, we created more jobs in the last three years than he created so far,” the former vice president said. “Like the old saying goes, everything he inherited, he screwed up. He screwed up the economy so badly.”

Biden claimed that past racial unrest was not met with the National Guard and said that such incidents were handled without harming people.

“We moved in a direction that made sense. The police are basically honorable men and women, but we have to take what is going on out there. He’s a fiction writer in the extreme.”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Although Trump has frequently touted himself as the leading force behind the strong economy before the coronavirus pandemic hit, debate continues over how much was his doing. According to NBC News, data shows that the U.S. leader largely acquired the excellent economy that he has used to define his presidential accomplishments. Notably, the publication claims that data of crucial economic indicators from Obama’s second term to the first three of Trump’s shows a “continuation of trends” as opposed to a “dramatic shift” — the opposite of Trump’s narrative.

“It suggests Trump didn’t build something new; rather he inherited a pretty good situation,” the report said.

Others have made different arguments. In an op-ed for Bloomberg, former assistant professor of economics at the University of North Carolina, Karl W. Smith, called Trump’s effect on the economy “undeniable.” Smith suggested that the roughly equal job growth under both the real estate mogul and Obama does not necessarily indicate that he inherited the economy. Notably, Smith pointed to the fact that Obama led America out of the Great Recession, which is when job growth should be most robust. According to the columnist, when Trump entered office, he would have been limited in his ability to increase employment and faced a higher likelihood of a recession.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump has attacked Obama for taking credit for the job creation and economic growth under his administration. The comment came after Obama said that his Recovery Act paved the way for the strong Trump economy.