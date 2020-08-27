Aisha Thalia Stuns Fans In Tiny Bikini To Show Her Weight Gain

Aisha Thalia tantalized her 553,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, August 27, with a sweltering new post in which she sported a tiny bikini to show off her recent weight gain.

The short clip showed the Instagram star indoors as she stood in front of a full-length mirror. She faced it directly, holding her iPhone close to her face to capture the selfie-video. Thalia had her legs crossed at the knee, which accentuated her hourglass figure.

Thalia wore a minuscule two-piece bathing suit that boasted a tie-dye print in black and white. The top had itty-bitty triangles held together by straps that tied behind her neck and around her back. The cups sat high on her chest, showing off quite a bit of underboob. On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms that tied into bows on the sides.

Thalia completed her outfit with denim high-heeled shoes that reached to her knees, in a addition to a matching bucket hat. She wore her copper-colored hair in two side braids pulled over her shoulders.

In the caption, Thalia told her fans she has been able to gain back the 25 pounds she lost, putting her over the 140-pound threshold she had been aiming for. She added that the gains were evenly distributed, which she is happy about.

The clip has been viewed more than 11,000 times in under an hour. It has also garnered upwards of 3,700 likes and over 170 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to interact with her caption, noting how good she looks and joking about their own weight.

“Ok CLEARLY I did something wrong. I’m 140 but some of mine settled in the front lower abdomen,” one user wrote.

“That’s that happy weight [heart emoji] welcome to the 140 club lol,” added another one of her fans.

“It’s so beautiful to see you so happy, your radiating sis!!!” a third admirer chimed in.

“Uugh all you had to do is ask I would’ve willingly given up some of my lbs,” joked a fourth fan, including some laughing emoji with the comment.

Thalia recently shared another hot update to her Instagram feed in which she was seen rocking a red jumpsuit with thin, vertical stripes in white, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. The neckline was cut down to her sternum and included thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. Underneath, she wore a white long-sleeved crop top with a ruched front that tied into a large bow. As with today’s post, her outfit was also from Touch Dolls.