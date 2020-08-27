Nina Dobrev Rocks A Mismatched Bikini And Looks Like A Surfer In Photos With Model Ivy Miller

Nina's photos with her model pal have amassed over half a million likes.

Nina Dobrev enjoyed some sun, surf, and sand during her fun-filled summer vacation. The former star of The Vampire Diaries also proved that she can look like a real surfer in a set of photos posted to Instagram on Thursday, August 27. She was joined by swimsuit model, Ivy Miller.

Nina, 31, looked like she was having the time of her life. In the first snapshot, the radiant actress had a beaming smile on her face as she stood on a beach. Her hand rested on the pointed tip of a red surfboard. The opposite end of the board was buried in the deep, damp sand.

The Final Girls star wore a mismatched bikini with an athletic vibe. Her sport top was black with supportive straps and a square neckline. Her bottoms were a white low-rise brief. Her brunette hair hung over her right shoulder in damp waves.

Ivy stood next to her with a white surfboard under her right arm. She rocked a dark blue bikini with fixed triangle cups that created a V neck. Her bottoms were hip-hugging briefs with wide side bands. Her light blond hair spilled down over her chest in loose, beachy waves. She and Nina sported matching tans, and they both looked fit and ready for action.

The two women stood near the edge of the water, where they had a breathtaking view of the ocean. The foamy tide rolled in to their left. There were a few loungers on the beach, including one covered by a canopy. A resort sat near the edge of a cliff in the distance behind them. The sky was dark and streaked with clouds.

In the second shot, Nina’s pal hugged her from behind by placing one arm around her neck. As she did this, the Flatliners actress appeared to hug her board. The photo provided a side view of their beach bods and bathing suits.

Nina joked that she only looks like a surfer when she’s not in the water, but Ivy was the perfect pal to teach her how to properly ride a wave. The model has been surfing for years, and she even filmed an online series about her ocean adventures for Red Bull energy drink.

Nina received an avalanche of praise in the comments section of her double-photo update.

“Nina is literally perfect,” declared one fan.

“Nina what do you do to be so beautiful?” asked another awestruck admirer.

Others used a slew of positive adjectives including “gorgeous” and “stunning” to describe both women.

Earlier in the week, Nina gave her Instagram followers another glimpse inside her seaside getaway. In a different series of images, she demonstrated her athleticism by doing a cartwheel in the sand.