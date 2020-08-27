MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Shows Off Her Booty & Abs In Tiny Thong Bikini For Latest Update

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda showcased her ripped physique in two scintillating pictures for her latest Instagram update. In the pics, she showed off her athletic figure in a tiny thong bikini that highlighted her curvy backside.

The 21-year-old is coming fresh off a victory a Bellator 243, and put her softer side on display with these alluring photos. She stood beside a bed in the provocative outfit, and tagged her location as Miami, Florida, which is her hometown.

Loureda wore her hair in curls, and tied up in the back, as it cascaded over her shoulders. She rocked a shiny light-pink bikini that had triangle cups, and thin straps which tied behind her neck and back. The flyweight sported small matching thong bottoms that had thin straps which knotted on the sides, and barely contained her booty. Loureda accessorized with hoop earrings.

In the first snap, the Tae Kwon Do expert faced the camera, and turned slightly to the side. She leaned back while resting her right hand on her hip. This pose, coupled with the revealing swimsuit, helped embellish her chiseled frame. Fans were treated to a view of her rock-hard abs and toned upper-body in the salacious shot, as she flashed a fierce look at the lens.

The Bellator competitor turned away from the camera for the second slide. Loureda was photographed from the thighs up, and rested her left hand on the bed while looking over her shoulder with a sultry gaze. This angle showcased her defined derriere in the minuscule bottoms.

For the caption, Loureda tagged the collagen-based supplement line Vital Proteins, and added a blue-heart emoji before uploading the pictures on Thursday afternoon. Many of her 498,000 Instagram followers quickly flocked to the spicy upload, and nearly 26,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button in just over an hour after it went online. She received more than 370 comments in that short time. MMA fighter Tracy Cortez responded with fire emoji, and the replies were flooded with those. Fans complimented Loureda’s stunning features, and impressive fighting abilities.

“Queen on IG and a Beast in the octagon,” one follower commented.

“Find you a chick that could do both,” an Instagram user replied.

“My new favorite fighter,” an admirer wrote while adding fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Oh she can KO you too btw,” one fan added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Loureda shared pictures where she sported a pink bra. Those seductive snaps were taken in her living room and garnered more than 68,000 likes.