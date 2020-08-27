Isabella Buscemi Shows Off Insane Curves In Tiny Metallic Pink Bikini

Miami bombshell Isabella Buscemi sent thousands of fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted a sizzling new snapshot of herself on Thursday, August 27. The beauty took to Instagram to share the content with her 2.2 million followers, and the post grew in popularity shortly after going live.

The 22-year-old model, who is of Italian-Cuban descent, was photographed outdoors for the snapshot, seemingly in her backyard, as she lounged poolside. Isabella took center stage, positioning herself directly in front of the camera for the image. The model posed sexily as she propped her booty out and raised her left arm up to her hair. She also exuded a happy vibe as she smiled widely and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted in the middle and looked to be styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. However, the model’s curvy figure seemed to have stolen the show, as she flaunted her famous physique in a skimpy bikini.

She opted for a metallic pink bikini top that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment’s tiny cups struggled to contain her assets as it exposed a great deal of cleavage, underboob, and sideboob.

Isabella paired the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that just barely concealed her figure. The briefs, which were designed with a classic Brazilian-style thong cut, especially helped her to flaunt her curvaceous hips and pert backside. The piece further featured transparent high-waisted side-straps that drew attention to her slim core.

In the post’s caption, she simply shared a fairy emoji.

The smoking-hot update was met with a large amount of support and positivity from her fans, amassing more than 57,000 likes in less than a day after going live. Additionally, more than 1,000 followers also headed to the comments section to praise the model on her body, beauty, and minuscule bathing suit.

“How beautiful,” one user wrote, in Spanish, according to Google Translator.

“Looking gorgeous in your bikini,” a second fan added.

“Beautiful fairy, you’re so much cuter than Tinkerbelle,” a third individual proclaimed.

“Beautiful bronze goddess,” a fourth admirer asserted.

Isabella has taken to social media to show off her insane figure on numerous occasions, especially this summer. On August 20, she stunned her followers once again after she rocked yet another skimpy bikini while in Quintana Roo, Mexico, as reported by The Inquisitr. That upload has received more than 47,000 likes, proving to be quite popular.