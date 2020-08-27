‘General Hospital’ Recap & Spoilers: Nelle Takes A Fall & Carly Might Have Secrets To Keep As A Result

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital was one that viewers had been waiting a long time to see. Nelle Benson and Carly Corinthos had an epic confrontation and there was a big cliffhanger involved in this one. Is this really the end for Nelle? Can Michael Corinthos move forward with his son Wiley without worrying about the toddler’s mother? Will Carly have to worry about exactly what went down during that final battle?

During the August 27 show, Michael confronted Nelle at the cabin where she’d stopped with Wiley. Michael made it clear that she had virtually no way out of this mess, especially since Brook Lynn Quartermaine had been able to confirm the details regarding how she’d been injured. Michael even threatened that if his ex ended up in prison, Sonny Corinthos would surely have her taken care of there.

Before this battle could progress any further, Michael heard Wiley crying in the other room. Nelle took off on her own as Michael comforted his son. Soon, Carly and Jasper Jacks arrived, having heard from Michael where he’d gone. Carly refused to wait for the police and went after Nelle on her own.

General Hospital viewers then got to watch an intense confrontation between the two women. Nelle again talked about how she’d felt deserted by Carly as a child. Carly insisted she’d tried to help her build a new life, but said that she’d made it impossible to accept happiness. Soon Nelle managed to make a run for it again and fell over a cliff. Carly heard her and tried to pull her back up, but ultimately, her grasp wasn’t strong enough.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Nelle fell, and that’s how Thursday’s General Hospital episode ended. Will she survive the fall? Will she survive but be presumed dead, leaving the door open for an eventual return? It would certainly be fairly standard soap fare to leave this a bit open-ended.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jax will be anxious to try to protect Carly during Friday’s show. The police were already on their way, and Jax will probably be worried that Carly could face allegations of harming her nemesis intentionally. Given the acrimonious history between the two women, the authorities may not be easily convinced that wasn’t the case.

General Hospital spoilers also note that Michael will be feeling anxious. He will obviously feel intensely relieved to be reunited with his son. However, he will surely be wary of whether or not the toddler’s biological mother can be found and locked away.

The sneak peek for Friday’s episode indicates that there will be more shown with this situation. Sonny will catch up to Michael and ask where Nelle is, and Willow will get a call from the police.

In the weeks ahead, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Carly and Jax will work together to cover up some potentially problematic details about what happened with Nelle. At least for now, it certainly sounds as if she’s out of the picture and unable to tell the authorities what happened. Whether that’s because she’ll be confirmed to be dead or simply unavailable for questioning remains to be seen.

One way or another, it seems that General Hospital viewers will now see this storyline transition into a new phase and more drama is surely on the way.