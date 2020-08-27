Suzy Cortez Gets Cheeky In A White Thong For Scorching New Instagram Share

Suzy Cortez took to Instagram to share a sizzling new snapshot that saw her clad in nothing more than a tiny bra and panties. The photo was added to her feed on Thursday afternoon, and it’s become an instant hit with her 2.3 million fans.

The sultry new upload captured the model with her backside faced toward the camera. The room where she stood was decorated with wood walls on both sides, and there was a tall white light that illuminated part of the space. In front of her was a seat covered with a white sheet, and the setting looked similar to a tattoo studio. The Miss BumBum World 2019 winner looked into the distance with a sultry stare, and her lips were slightly parted. Suzy ensured that all eyes were glued to her bombshell body while she rocked a mismatched outfit.

On top, Suzy sported a black bra that complimented her tanned skin. The garment had a double set of straps that secured over her toned arms and shoulders, and its low-cut back allowed her to show off her muscular upper half. The skin between her shoulder featured a black cross while the model also had a zigzag tattoo around her bicep.

The lower portion of her outfit was just as hot. To go along with the basic look, she sported a pair of white panties. Suzy playfully tugged at the back of the garment to reveal another ink spot on the top of her derriere. Thanks to the cheeky cut of the garment, Suzy’s backside was on full display. Suzy added a large pair of hoop earrings that provided her look with just the right amount of bling. She styled her long, dark tresses with a deep side part and her hair tumbled over her shoulder.

As of this writing, the post has only been live on the model’s page for a few moments, but it hasn’t taken long to earn a ton of love from fans. More than 5,000 social media users have double-tapped the upload to express their admiration, and 90-plus flocked to the comments section to praise Suzy for her incredible figure.

“You are phenomenal,” one Instagrammer exclaimed alongside a few flames and heart emoji.

“Beautiful and sensual,” a second follower wrote.

“Wow, you are perfect my love,” another fan complimented alongside a single red heart.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Suzy visited a tattoo parlor where she got inked with soccer star Lionel Messi’s face. Like her most recent social media share, that one attracted rave reviews.