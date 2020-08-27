Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Killer Booty In Red-Hot Thong Bodysuit

Katya Elise Henry gave her 7.6 million Instagram followers something to look at on Thursday, August 27. The fitness bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to upload a sizzling hot snapshot of herself in a skimpy swimsuit that highlighted her signature hourglass figure.

For the shot, Henry posed in the corner of two cement walls that were partially painted, creating an industrious vibe. She had her back turned to the camera, causing her massive booty to steal the show. She arched her back while taking both arms up above her head. Henry looked over her left shoulder, glancing at the onlooker with lips a bit parted and fierce eyes. Her legs were part hips-width distance, with the right farther out to the side, which drew attention to her shapely thighs.

Henry rocked a red-hot bodysuit that emphasized her glowing honey-colored complexion. The suit was made of shiny fabric and boasted a minuscule thong back that bared her toned glutes. The sides were very high-cut, coming up to her waist in a style that showcased her hips. The suit had a U-shaped back that was low-cut and medium straps, giving off 1990s aesthetics.

Henry styled her hair in a series of cornrows that combined at the base of her neck in delicate braids that were finished off with white weave.

According to the tag, the photo was captured by Miami-based photographer Ronald Wayne.

Henry paired the photo with a sassy caption about being a “bad bishhh.”

Her fans wasted no time is sharing their reaction to the snap. In under an hour, the photo garnered more than 74,000 likes and upwards of 700 comments. They flocked to the comments section to gush over her insane physique while also noting their overall admiration for Henry.

“You are the definition of perfection,” one of her fans raved.

“Goodness. CAN I LOOK LIKE THIS,” replied another user.

“No one can wear red swimwear [as] well as you,” a third admired added.

“You make my [heart] stop love,” chimed in a fourth fan, using an emoji in place of the word.

Henry is well known among her fans for showing off her voluptuous curves on her Instagram feed. Earlier this week, she uploaded an image that saw her striking a sexy pose on the couch that once again put her backside front and center, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She sported light-washed skinny jeans that clung to her legs, outlining her gym-honed lower body. She paired it with a white bra featuring an underwire structure and thin straps.