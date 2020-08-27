Chrissy Teigen Receives Pedicure From Daughter Luna In Adorable Video As The Two Play With Nail Care Set

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet video of she and daughter Luna, 4, playing with a pedicure and manicure kit. The mother of two shared her daughter’s love of the salon-style tools while revealing how trimming her kids’ nails can often be a finicky task.

“Luna is OBSESSED with manicures,” Teigen shared, detailing Luna’s affection for playing with the children’s beauty set. The mother of two noted how caring for the kids’ hands is “such an urggggh job” she doesn’t enjoy, but praised the “electric trimmer” in the set she likes to use for upkeep.

In the post, Luna is seen trimming (or pretending to trim) her mother’s toes as Chrissy relaxes in a chair. The model lounged in a sea green-colored silk robe and let her loose waves drape over her shoulders. Luna, with an adorable white bow in her hair and dotted smock dress, seemed to love giving her mom a pedicure with the tools as Teigen grinned happily.

The post racked up over 240,000 views, with a plethora of the family’s fans commenting on the charming clip and praising Luna’s skills.

“She’s so concentrated” one user joked with a laugh-crying emoji.

“Luna, I need a pedi!!!” another fan commented, delighted at Luna’s salon skills.

“You are the most luckiest Mom ever!!!” another fan complimented.

Several other Instagram users left strings of emoji in the comment’s section, clearly loving this sweet mommy-daughter moment.

Although Teigen said trimming her own kids’ nails “legit freaks [her] out,” her 4-year-old seemed to have no trouble stepping up to the task, perhaps helping her mom with some self-care during her pregnancy.

The post comes after Teigen shared a clip on August 26 of her growing baby bump, the third addition to the Legend family. The cookbook author revealed the details of her pregnancy to she and husband John Legend’s new social media page, “Little Legend 21,” created for their forthcoming child.

Although her baby bump isn’t evident in this social media pic, Luna has apparently been filled in on her big-sister-to-be status and is “very, very excited,” Teigen recently stated on Twitter. The little one is already an older sister to Miles, 2, but is none the less thrilled to take over as the eldest one of three.

The couple initially teased their third pregnancy in Legend’s music video for his new single, “Wild.” The lovebirds then seemed to confirm the tease with a shot toward the end of the video, in which they both affectionately touched Teigen’s tummy.