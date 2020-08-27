Halle Berry, 54, Sizzles In Topless Instagram Post: ‘Self-Love Is Never Selfish’

Award-winning actress and director Halle Berry took to Instagram to show off her fit physique on Thursday. She was topless in the snap — a look that captured the attention of her 6.5 million followers. She wore a pair of comfortable-looking pants, giving off a sexy, yet casual, vibe.

Halle’s pants were white and they had a high waistline that accentuated her slim midsection. They also featured a matching belt, which tied around her waist. The pants appeared to be made of a soft fabric and fit her legs loosely.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star was seated on a wooden floor in the photo as she faced the camera. She posed in front of a wall covered with a textured finish.

Halle crossed her arms strategically in front of her chest to keep the image from violating Instagram’s nudity policy. That being said, she still managed to show off a decent amount of sexy cleavage. She was barefoot, and her legs were crossed in front of her body. The pose showed off her shapely arms and shoulders as well as her trim waistline. Her smooth skin glowed in the lighting.

Halle wore her highlighted tresses down in waves. She turned her head to one side, and her hair fell loosely around her shoulders, obscuring most of her face. Her nose and part of her lips were visible, and she wore a serious expression on her face.

Halle’s message seemed to fit the photo, as she encouraged her online audience to care for themselves in the post’s caption. She certainly seemed to in a self-appreciative mood as she hugged herself.

The celebrity’s fans were loving the update, as more than 65,000 of them hit the like button within an hour of it being shared to her account.

Many of Halle’s followers gushed over how incredible she looked. Others appreciated her words and took a moment to tell her so.

“I love it… that’s my new mission in life, self-love. I can’t pour into anyone else if my cup is empty,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Took me too long to realise [sic] this one! Sacred selfishness is imperative! Beautiful,” a second comment read.

“I struggle still Queen, thanks for the reminder,” a third and chimed in.

“If you can’t love yourself, how can you love someone else,” a fourth fan commented.

Halle seems to have taken care of herself over the years, as evidenced by her fabulous figure. Earlier this month, she showed it off in a sexy cutout bikini while she spent some time on the beach.