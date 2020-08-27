Qimmah Russo Shows Off Curves In Skimpy Aqua Bikini

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo sent hearts racing on social media after she posted some new photos of herself on Thursday, August 27. The bombshell shared the content with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, and it became a hit shortly after going live.

The 26-year-old, who founded Q-Flex Fitness, was photographed seemingly in her living room for the slideshow, which consisted of four images. Qimmah took center stage in each frame as she struck a sexy pose directly in front of the camera. She emitted both happy and sexy vibes as she switched between a smile and a pout. She also propped her hips out and directed her gaze at the camera’s lens in three of the four images.

Her long black hair was in natural-looking waves as it cascaded down her back. However, her famous figure captivated users most, as she showed off her killer curves in a skimpy bikini by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she frequently promotes.

She opted for an aqua bikini top with two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment featured triangular cups that exposed a great deal of cleavage and just a hint of sideboob.

Qimmah paired the top with matching bottoms that also provided just minimal coverage. The briefs were designed with a skimpy, high-rise cut that showcased her hips and pert derriere. The number also featured high-waisted side straps, which were tied into bows, that drew eyes to her toned core.

In the caption, Qimmah shared a word of advice with her fans, telling them that change can be a good thing for everyone.

The update was instantly met with a great deal of approval and support from fans, amassing more than 13,000 likes since going live just one hour ago. More than 250 users also headed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her figure, good looks, and bathing suit.

“Perfection has a name,” one fan wrote.

“Oh my god, so beautiful,” a second admirer added.

“As gorgeous as you can be,” a third individual asserted, adding a string of various heart emoji to the compliment.

“Let’s go queen, you are beautiful,” a fourth person proclaimed.

