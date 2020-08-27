Tom Bergeron Reveals His Time On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Went Downhill After 2017

The former ABC host said his time on the celebrity dancing show was a career highlight -- until it wasn't.

Tom Bergeron is making to clear that his Dancing with the Stars days are behind him, and he hinted that things weren’t always as they seemed nearly three years before he was let go from the ABC ballroom competition.

In a new post shared to his Instagram page, which can be seen here, the former ABC host made the surprising revelation after he shared a short video of his scenic morning view on the West Coast after returning home from an extended trip to the Northeast.

“Not a bad start to the day: West Coast Edition (with a jet lag chaser),” Bergeron captioned the post.

Several fans commented on the post to tell Bergeron that they want to see him back on TV and that he and fellow fired host Erin Andrews should come up with their own format for a new dancing show.

“We need you back!” one fan wrote.

Bergeron responded to tell his fan that he has no desire to return to the ballroom and that he planned to use his downtime for more important things. He also gave his former show a hilarious fake name as he dropped a hint that things went downhill after the 2017 season.

“Thanks, but my dancing days are behind me. My time with Footwork With the Famous, at least thru 2017, was a career highlight. On to new challenges, like figuring out how to program my universal remote.”

When another fan asked Bergeron “why only through 2017” and noted that he went out “strong” from his long-running hosting role, he responded that both he and Andrews were determined to “not let any behind the scenes changes” impact how they hosted the show.

Kelsey McNeal / ABC

Bergeron did not name anything particular that occurred after 2017, but in 2018 there were some production and format changes on DWTS.

At the time, The Hollywood Reporter announced that reality veteran Andrew Llinares was taking over as showrunner for the all-athletes cycle of Dancing With the Stars. The four-week season was later followed by a DWTS: Juniors edition of the series, which featured celebrity kids and was the first and only season of the franchise that Bergeron did not host.

Earlier this summer, Bergeron was fired from Dancing With the Stars after 28 seasons, and Tyra Banks was named as his replacement. Fans have demanded that Bergeron get his hosting job back, with some threatening to boycott the show when it returns in September if he doesn’t return.