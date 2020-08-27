‘General Hospital’ Thursday Spoilers: Sonny Cautions Taggert & Curtis Pressures Jordan

Spoilers for Thursday’s episode of General Hospital detail that Sonny Corinthos will have some cautionary words to share with Marcus Taggert. Now that Jason Morgan and Sonny know that Taggert is alive, they need to get him up to speed with what’s going on in Port Charles. At the same time, it appears that Jordan Ashford has been hiding all of this from her husband Curtis. He’ll be pushing her to stop keeping secrets, but he may not have much success.

The Twitter sneak peek for the August 27 episode showed some tidbits regarding what’s next with this Taggert storyline. As viewers saw earlier this week, he was shot when he intervened in the battle Julian and Nelle were having on the pier. Luckily for him, Jason was the one who found him and he was able to have Ephiphany take a look at him. Now Sonny’s involved, and General Hospital teasers detail that he’ll tell Taggert there’s a lot that’s gone on since he faked his death.

As soon as Taggert supposedly died a few months ago, General Hospital fans speculated that it had been faked in order to keep his family safe. Actor Real Andrews, who portrays the character, recently explained that the plan had been to leave Taggert dead. However, the outcry from fans seemed to persuade the writers to change course.

Viewers had also speculated about who might have been in on this plan. Many General Hospital fans wondered if Jason and Sonny may have coordinated this with Jordan and perhaps Curtis. Now, however, it’s looking like Jordan may have kept virtually everybody else walled of from this.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Curtis will tell Jordan that he doesn’t want there to be any secrets between them. This is a discussion they have had more than once prior to this, and unfortunately, it seems likely this won’t be the last time either. Jordan looks somewhat dismayed as she hears her husband say this, and that might be because she’s kept the Taggert information from him and knows he’ll be furious when he learns the truth.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Curtis will be feeling responsible for something during Thursday’s episode. That could be connected to this talk with Jordan, or it could be tied to the Taggert situation. General Hospital teasers indicate that both Portia and Trina will be popping up at various points during this next show, so the Curtis tidbit could be related to his challenging dynamics with one of them too.

Did Jordan keep the Taggert fake death a secret from everybody other than Epiphany? If so, can her marriage to Curtis survive this betrayal? General Hospital spoilers hint that there are big developments on the way related to this set of characters and viewers cannot wait to see what’s in store.