Arianny Celeste Rocks Baby Bump In Sexy Swimsuit & Snakeskin Boots

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste might be approaching her due date, but that has not stopped her from modeling sexy outfits in which she looks smoking hot. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to show off her baby bump while wearing a flirty swimsuit and a pair of stiletto boots.

Arianny’s one-piece swimsuit was a light blue color. It featured a sexy cutout section on the front below her breasts, showing off the top portion of her belly. It also had a low-cut neckline as well as a gold ring detail between her breasts that called attention to her cleavage. The bathing suit also had an open back and high-cut legs, putting her hips on display.

The mother-to-be added to her stylish outfit a pair of high-heeled snakeskin boots that came up to her knees. She accessorized with a gold bangle bracelet and several rings. She also sported a teal polish on her nails. Her long hair was parted on the side and she wore it down in loose waves.

The update consisted of two photos that captured Arianny from a side view as she posed on a set of steps. The images were similar in that they showed her perched on the edge of a step with one of her legs extended in front of her. She held one hand on her belly while her other hand rested in the small of her back. The pose put her toned thigh on display while showing off the bare skin on her hip in the process.

In one snap, Arianny looked downward with a serious expression on her face. The brunette beauty gazed at the lens in the second picture.

Dozens of her fans flocked to the comments section to let her know how fabulous she looked.

“Maybeeee [sic] the most stunning pregnant woman I have ever seen. You wear being a momma well Arianny,” one comment read.

“You’re absolutely the most beautiful pregnant woman I have ever seen!” gushed a second Instagram user.

“Rocking that pregnant glow like no other,” a third follower wrote.

“For a Woman having a baby you are Stunning Lady!” a fourth admirer commented.

Arianny is due at the end of September, and she has not let her baby bump prevent her from wearing formfitting, stylish outfits. Earlier in the month, she shared an update on Instagram that saw her looking smoking hot in a black mini dress, which she teamed with with a pair of thigh-high boots and a pageboy hat.