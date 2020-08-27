‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere Date Revealed: ABC To Debut Clare Crawley & Tayshia Adams’ Journeys In October

Season 16 of The Bachelorette is set to air on ABC this fall, but until now, a specific premiere date had not been specified by the network. That changed with an announcement on Thursday, and fans will have to wait a little longer than they likely anticipated to watch the chaos that is rumored to be on the way.

A new Twitter post on the ABC page for The Bachelorette revealed that Season 16 will debut on Tuesday, October 13. The post featured a photo of Clare Crawley and it teased that “It’s about time.”

That teasers about it being time are clearly a reference to how long it’s taken for this to come together. Not only has Clare tried to find love via the various shows within the franchise several times over the past few years, but her run as The Bachelorette took longer than anticipated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While ABC still isn’t confirming anything, The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that Clare’s journey will end quickly. She reportedly fell hard for one of her guys and stopped the process less than two weeks after starting. Clare and her guy are even rumored to be engaged already.

Rather than just leave it at that, production is said to have brought in Tayshia Adams to look for love too. The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that she’s almost done filming and viewers will see all of this play out this fall beginning in October.

Bryan Steffy / ABC

In his new podcast, spoiler king Reality Steve said that Tayshia’s last day of filming is slated to be Monday, September 1. He was convinced that Season 16 of The Bachelorette would start airing in mid-September, and until now, this had seemed a likely scenario. Once the actual date was announced, he signaled via Twitter that he was pretty surprised by this and it seems that fans may be a bit disappointed at how long they still need to wait.

Had it not been for the production hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Bachelorette would have started airing in late May. The finale would have been seen in late July or early August, and then viewers would have transitioned to Bachelor in Paradise. The next run of The Bachelor always starts taping in September and airs in January.

Thanks to the coronavirus issues, the typical schedule had to be tossed out the window. Clare and Tayshia’s episodes will now air from mid-October until probably close to Christmas and there is no Paradise this time. Matt James will be the next lead for The Bachelor, and it is expected that he will begin taping in September and it’ll all air beginning in January as normal.

Reality Steve has not yet revealed many specific tidbits regarding Tayshia’s guys, although it sounds as if he has managed to piece together some enticing spoilers. More will likely emerge next week after filming wraps and then The Bachelorette fans can start counting down to the October 13 premiere date.