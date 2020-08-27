Professional Golfer Paige Spiranac Sizzles In Plunging Sports Bra & Miniskirt While Posing On A Tennis Court

On Wednesday, August 27, professional golfer and social media sensation Paige Spiranac uploaded an Instagram post that showed her posing on a tennis court.

In the first image, the 27-year-old stood with her legs spread next to the net, resting one of her arms on the post. She held on to a racket and tilted her head, as she gazed directly at the camera.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a red-and-white plunging sports bra and white miniskirt with mesh detailing. The sporty ensemble showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs, much to the delight of her audience.

For the picture, Paige had pulled back her long locks in a ponytail with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted multiple colors.

The second slide consisted of a close-up shot that focused on the CBD company Medterra’s topical Pain Cream. The bottle had been placed in front of a red Wilson tennis bag and a racket.

In the caption, Paige noted she “picked up tennis recently” and claimed that the sport has taken a toll on her body. She then advertised for Medterra’s Pain Cream, claiming that the topical CBD ointment has “been helping the soreness.” She also gave her followers a discount code.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes. Many of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Looking beautiful and fit. A great combination. Keep exploring and enjoying life when you are young,” wrote a fan.

“You are looking absolutely beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“We got a hottie with a body!” remarked another follower, adding a string of heart-eye and fire emoji to the comment.

“You are always looking gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a heart-eye and a red rose emoji.

Paige engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Paige is not shy when it comes to showing off her fit physique on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded a video, in which she wore a low-cut white mini dress while on the golf course.