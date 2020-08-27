‘The Conners’ Cast Pose In Afghan Face Masks As They Tease ‘Socially Distanced’ Tagline Ahead Of Season 3

The sitcom family's face masks match their iconic couch quilt in a new teaser.

The Conners cast gave fans a sneak peek at their “socially distant” third season.

Ahead of the new episodes, the lead stars of the ABC sitcom posed in matching face masks in the same pattern as the iconic afghan that has been perched on the back of the TV family’s couch for more than 30 years.

In a photo shared to the show’s official Instagram page, series stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Sara Gilbert, and Michael Fishman all posed in the matching face gear. The five actors also wore coordinating white shirts in the photo as they stared directly at the camera, some with “smiling” eyes and others without.

The tagline for the pic touted the Conner clan as “Socially distant since always,” a sentiment that longtime fans know to be true.

In the comments section to the post, fans of the Roseanne spinoff raved about the pic. Others asked where they could get a mask just like the one The Conners characters were wearing in the photo.

“Omg the couch Afghan masks how AWESOME is this!” wrote one fan.

“You guys need to sell these masks as merch! They would totally sell!” added another.

Fishman, who plays DJ Conner on the series, also shared the post on his social media page, seen here, as he touted the unprecedented protocols that will take place during filming for the third season.

“Back on set of [The Conners] with masks, PPE, safety protocols. Appreciate all the support. Stay safe everyone,” the actor wrote.

“OMG THE QUILT,” one fan commented.

“Oh my goodness I have never wanted a mask more hahaha!! This is awesome!” another chimed in.

The afghan theme has become a recurring one. Last year’s key art featured the same cast members all wearing matching pajamas in the colorful quilted pattern. The tagline was “Hangin’ By a Thread.”

The Conner family’s protective face coverings are a big sign that this won’t be a typical season of the ABC sitcom. Producers have already teased that the coronavirus pandemic will be addressed in the new episodes.

Showrunner Bruce Helford told TVLine. the show will “absolutely” deal with the pandemic in the upcoming episodes because The Conners is a show that “reflects reality.” He hinted that the family members could end up taking the jobs no one else wants because they need the money. Producer Bruce Rasmussen also teased that business at the clan’s diner The LunchBox might also be impacted by the pandemic.

Last week, The Conners cast safely gathered online for a Zoom table read ahead of filming. The hit comedy returns to ABC on Wednesdays this fall.