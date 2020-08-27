Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Flawless Physique In Indigo Bikini While On Vacation

Alessandra Ambrosio captured the imaginations of her 10.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent offering. She shared four tantalizing photos depicting her island vacation in the Maldives, “a place where summer never ends.”

The former Victoria’s Secret model left little to the imagination in her barely-there swimwear. Clad in a skimpy indigo bikini, she showed off her flawless physique against a mesmerizing backdrop of the ocean.

The Brazilian mother-of-two flaunted her famous figure in a string bikini. Alessandra’s voluptuous cleavage was put on display as she enjoyed her time outdoors. She teamed the bikini top with its matching bottoms which had a double strap over her hips. The swimwear clung to her curvaceous frame and exposed her toned stomach, minuscule waist, and long lean limbs.

Alessandra leveled up her look with the accessories she wore. She rocked a pair of dark aviator shades, an ethnic beaded necklace, and a bangle. She kept her hairstyle simple, opting for a casual, messy look as she allowed her dark brown locks to tumble down her back and shoulders.

Her statement piece, however, was a long free-flowing wrap-dress that she untied to show off her incredible form. The purple and blue garment swept around her figure in decadent waves. The light, flimsy fabric seemed to have a life of its own as it flared around her hourglass figure.

The 39-year-old model stood in a three-quarter pose in the first photo. She looked out into the distance while running her hand through her hair. Behind her, cumulus clouds added mood and drama to an otherwise tranquil atmosphere.

Alessandra treated her fans to a cheeky second snap. She faced the camera directly, threw her hands above her head, and angled her hips to the side. She pouted her lips in an attitude-loaded pose.

The third and fourth photographs were equally spectacular. Alessandra took in the panoramic view around her and seemed to be entranced with her surroundings.

The pics sparked a frenzy among her hordes of followers. She was inundated with likes, comments, and emoji as her fans provided some positive feedback.

“Absolutely gorgeous… what an amazing shoot… love the location, beautiful,” one fan gushed and followed their comment with a flower emoji.

“You still got it!” another enthused, referring to her longtime supermodel status.

A third follower also raved about her beauty.

“Beautiful and sexy. Sea queen…” they said.

A fourth Instagrammer loved Alessandra’s location but was also grateful for where they stayed.

“On my wish list. Meanwhile very grateful that we live in Hawaii… another place where summer never ends,” they noted.

Alessandra’s photos created a stir among her fans. They have already accumulated more than 63,000 likes and 300 comments in just over an hour since it went live.