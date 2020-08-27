Katelyn Runck Shows Off A Serious Amount Of Cleavage In A Flirty Gingham Dress

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a sizzling share in which she rocked a sexy pale blue and white gingham dress. The two tantalizing shots were taken by LHGFX Photography, the talent behind the majority of Katelyn’s Instagram pictures.

Katelyn posed outdoors in front of a silver vehicle that added an industrial vibe to the shots. In the first picture, the background was blurred out so that her curves and gorgeous features remained the focal point of the shot. The dress she wore was from the brand Dolls Kill, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The garment had a scooped neckline that showed off a serious amount of cleavage. A tie detail right in the middle of the neckline drew even more attention to her chest, and the gingham fabric draped over her ample assets, fitting her well but not clinging too tightly. Ruffled cap sleeves completed the top portion of the garment, which had a figure-hugging fit throughout.

The fabric hugged her slim waist and toned thighs, and featured two seams stretching vertically down the piece, accentuating her hourglass figure. She posed with both hands wrapped around her waist as she gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face. Her brunette locks tumbled down her back in a sleek style.

The second shot was a more full-body look, and the sultry shot highlighted Katelyn’s curves to perfection. The dress stretched over her hips and thighs, and the seamed details along the front ended in ties that settled along the hem of the garment. The pale color of the material looked gorgeous against Katelyn’s sun-kissed skin, and in the second snap, one sleeve fell down her arm.

Her brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek style for the second image, and her sculpted legs were visible as she struck a pose for the snap.

Katelyn’s fans absolutely loved the sizzling double update, and the post racked up over 13,300 likes within 47 minutes of going live, as well as 564 comments from her audience.

“No one comes close to you! No one gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful as always,” another follower commented.

“Perfection,” a third fan added simply, including two flame emoji in the remark.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn bared even more skin in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit. She rocked a unique top that featured a cut-out detail, which revealed a tantalizing amount of underboob, and her chiselled abs were also on display. The bikini had a black-and-white print, and Katelyn posed outside for the sizzling shots.