Ivanka Trump Reportedly Blew Off Homeless Woman In D.C. After Promising To Reach Out

Ivanka Trump met with a homeless person named Kiesha Davis in Washington D.C. in July, when she promised to reach out later to the woman and her 76-year-old mother. But after sharing an image showing Davis on her social media, Trump apparently never followed up on that pledge.

The Washington Post spoke with Davis, who remained a fierce defender of Trump up until a few weeks ago, when she tried reaching out to the president’s eldest daughter, only to find that the number she was provided with didn’t work.

In mid-July, Davis posted a video praising of the so-called first daughter, who is slated to speak at the Republican convention on Thursday night in support of her father Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, after she made an appearance at the D.C. Dream Center.

“My mother and I, we’ve been homeless,” she said. “We’ve been sleeping out of a vehicle. But I’m a community advocate, and so, yes, it has been depressing and debilitating, but I’m so grateful and thankful for Ivanka, coming here with everyone today to partner with DC Dream Center. That has been awesome to get food out into the community. They’ve allowed me to come and pick up food to be able to deliver to people that are shut in, that are needy, that are homeless and disabled, you name it.”

The senior White House adviser replied to the video saying that it was nice to have met Davis.

At the time, critics called Trump’s comment an exploitation of Davis and her mother for a photo op. Others suggested that perhaps Davis had been paid for her endorsement. But Davis dismissed the critiques and said that she and Trump had a “genuine” interaction. She maintained that she believed she would be hearing back from her.

But over a month later, she isn’t so sure, and feels that she may have been used after all. Davis, who is described by those who know her as an optimist, says that she maintained hope that she’d hear back right up until she made the phone call and wasn’t able to get through.

“Okay, I’ve been through this before,” Davis told herself. “I’m used to people blowing me off.”

Davis gave up her job with the airport authority and postal service in order to take care of her elderly mother. The two were living in a borrowed vehicle until recently, but now they are on the streets.

Since the encounter with Trump, and subsequent silence, one person who knows Davis said that the woman has clearly changed. The situation has “kind of broken her,” the person said.