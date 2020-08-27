Angela Simmons Puts On A Busty Display & Teases ‘Gotta Get It’

A new Instagram post shared by entrepreneur and reality television star Angela Simmons suggested that she was ready to tackle a new day with gusto. The Thursday morning upload contained two photographs and a caption that showed the Growing Up Hip Hop star’s enthusiasm for making the day a great one.

Those who follow Angela’s Instagram updates regularly know that she is quite dedicated to working out, and she goes hard as she pursues her fitness goals. It looked as if that was the plan yet again as she prepared to get in some cardio.

The two snapshots were selfies taken by Angela and she was decked out in workout gear. She wore what appeared to be a zebra-print sports bra under an unzipped black-and-white striped jacket. She added full-length black workout leggings and a purple pair of sneakers to complete the ensemble.

Angela had her hair extensions cornrowed over her crown to keep her tresses out of her face. The rest of her hair was left free and loose, the brunette and blond locks tumbling down her back.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan commented.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star wore a pair of wireless earbuds and had a fierce expression on her face. The camera was positioned to capture all of her most enticing angles, from her deep cleavage and flat tummy to her curvy hips and long legs.

The two photos were quite similar to one another, with the angle slightly shifted between the two. In her caption, Angela said that she was focused on one thing for the day and she was planning a quick run.

She added the hashtags she uses often signaling her commitment to build her figure, not buy it, and her fans went wild over this pair of snapshots.

By the time the uploads had been live for about three hours, more than 37,600 of her 6.7 million followers had already liked the post. About 360 people commented as well and many people praised her fit physique.

“Love this natural is beautiful most beautiful,” someone praised.

“Strength in Melanin,” a fan declared.

Angela has been a big fan of animal-print garments lately. She has showcased her curves in enticing ensembles, workout gear, and bathing suits or bikinis with various animal-inspired patterns and she always looks phenomenal.

“BIG MOOD!” another person noted in appreciation of the confident, fierce vibe Angela exuded here.

The Growing Up Hip Hop personality works out hard, and seemingly plays hard too, and her fans always embrace her fun, motivational updates about her day-to-day escapades.