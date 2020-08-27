Nata Lee Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Red Swimsuit While Posing On A Giant Inflatable Duck

On Thursday, August 27, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing photo on her secondary Instagram account.

The suggestive snap showed the 21-year-old posing on a large inflatable duck, floating in a sizable pool. A doughnut-shaped pool floatie and what appears to be numerous trees can be seen in the blurred background. The post’s geotag indicated that the location of the photoshoot was Phuket, Thailand.

Nata faced away from the photographer and kneeled on the duck, pressing her chest against the back of its head. She lifted up her arms and looked off into the distance, as she flashed her beautiful smile.

The social media sensation flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy red swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The revealing one-piece showcased her pert derriere and plenty of sideboob, much to the delight of her audience. The color of the swimsuit also beautifully complemented Nata’s tan skin.

For the photo, the blond beauty wore her long damp hair down. She also seemed to be sporting her signature French manicure, giving the look additional glamour.

In the caption, Nata appeared to be commenting upon the suggestive nature of the photo. She also tagged professional photographer, Alexander Mavrin, suggesting he had taken the picture.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Quite a few of Nata’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Beautiful and sexy,” wrote a fan, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

“[D]elicious body,” added a different devotee.

“D*mn you looking fine as h*ll @007natalee,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of kissing face, lipstick mark, fire, and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful my queen,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the image and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

As fans are aware, Nata is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture on her main account, in which she wore a plunging bikini top and a pair of extremely low-rise sweatpants. That provocative picture has been liked over 500,000 times since it was shared.