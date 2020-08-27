Brad Pitt, 56, & Rumored Girlfriend, Model Nicole Poturalski, 27, Reportedly On French Vacation Together

Brad Pitt was spotted arriving at Le Castellet Airport in France on Wednesday alongside his rumored new girlfriend, 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalkski, in pictures obtained by The Daily Mail.

According to the publication, the actor, who flew in from LAX, and the model, who came from Berlin, met up in Paris before they boarded the plane for the last leg of their journey to the south of France. Pitt is believed to be staying at his $67 million estate Château Miraval, which he purchased with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie back in 2011.

An insider confirmed to Page Six that the duo are dating. “They are seeing each other, they’re enjoying a vacation together,” they revealed.

According to the Daily Mail, a source told OK! that the pair had acted like “loved up teenagers” before they boarded the plane together.

“They were kissing and Brad was being super attentive to her,” said the insider, according to the newspaper. “He was in a semi public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She’s a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him.”

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

In the photos, the 56-year-old Oscar-winner wore a green button down shirt over a white T-shirt and khaki pants for the journey. He teamed the garments with a gray flatcap, black sunglasses, and white pumps for a dressed-down look.

Meanwhile, his rumored beau took to the runway in salmon-hued trousers and a leather jacket. She clutched a wide-brimmed straw hat to hear head as she walked along the tarmac in black boots with silver detailing. No doubt wary of the risks of traveling during the Covid-19 pandemic, both parties wore face masks.

The publication noted that, while little is known about Pitt and Poturalski’s alleged relationship, the model is believed to be based in Berlin, and often posts updates to her 101,000 social media followers from high-profile fashion shoots. According to the news source, the beauty is signed to Next Management in Los Angeles, and A Management in Germany.

Pitt’s rumored relationship came to light at a turbulent time in the star’s private life, as his divorce from Angelina Jolie rumbled on. As The Inquisitr reported, the Covid-19 pandemic is believed to have held up proceedings in the case.

“With the pandemic, it has been hard for everyone, including them,” a source said in July, according to the publication. “The legal process is slowed because of that. They are continuing regular visits but there has not been a lot of progress in terms of resolving anything.”