‘Jersey Shore’ Shares Retro Clip Of Cast Getting Ready For A Night Out: ‘T-Shirt Time’

The official Jersey Shore Instagram page shared a retro clip of the cast readying themselves for a night out. The male co-stars used a favorite mantra as a signal it was time to get dressed, as heard in the video, while the women put on their makeup and got ready. This particular clip was from Season 2 of Jersey Shore, which was filmed in Miami, Florida.

This original group of episodes ran on MTV from 2009 through 2012.

The video featured Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as they pulled themselves together. All wore white undershirts, except for Vinny who was bare-chested. In the footage, they removed their undergarments and added t-shirts in their place to complete their outfits.

While the men sang their refrain, the female castmates — including Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Angelina Pivarnick — put the finishing touches on their own looks.

The group was flown to the Sunshine State where they stayed at the Hotel Metropole in South Beach for a change of pace from the shores of New Jersey. This abode featured a beachy aesthetic, a pool, and jacuzzi, reported MTV.

Prior to the Miami trip, the pals filmed the inaugural episodes of Jersey Shore, which commenced in August 2009, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. The home was outfitted with cameras and the entire first season was filmed in one month, reported the New York Post.

The premise of a group of Italian Americans that lived together as a family would go on to be a smash hit for MTV and run for six seasons before ending in 2012. Angelina left the series just prior to the end of filming the Miami episodes. In Season 3, she would be replaced by Deena Nicole Cortese.

The cast would reunite in 2018 for a reboot series titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Fans adored the memorable clip and shared their feelings regarding it in the comments section of the share.

“Another great one, the shirt before the shirt,” said one fan, who referenced the way the men talked about t-shirts prior to getting dressed.

“It is always a fun show to watch, they look impossibly young here,” said a second follower.

“I say this when I’m with my brothers,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“This was the best show ever. Why did they always start their night after midnight? That is when they always started to go out on the show,” said a fourth fan.