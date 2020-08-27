Australian Hottie Madi Edwards Flaunts Massive Cleavage In A Yellow Bikini & White Sarong

Model and social media influencer Madi Edwards took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a double-photo update. The sizzling new post saw her in a tiny bikini and sarong, and her fans have been drooling over the shot.

The first image in the series captured the model posed at a bar outside. Madi appeared to be somewhere tropical, and she gazed into the camera with a massive smile as she rested both hands on the wooden bar in front of her. The setting boasted several palm trees and a tiki hut to cover the bar itself. Several tables with cream umbrellas surrounded the area at the model’s back. Madi showed off her incredible figure in a two-piece set. The second photo in the series treated fans to the best view of her figure.

On her upper half, she sported a tiny, yellow top that possessed a bright yellow hue. The garment had small cups that could barely contain Madi’s ample bust and treated her audience to a great view of cleavage. The garment tied in the middle of her chest, which drew further attention to her ample assets. Meanwhile, the bottom of the cups was frilly, and the fabric trailed down to the Madi’s ribs.

She sported a white sarong on her lower half. The piece was worn high on her waist, which helped accentuate her tiny midsection. Madi tied the sarong in the front and left it open to reveal a tease of her matching yellow bikini bottoms underneath. Madi’s beautiful bronze legs were also well on display in the image.

Madi added a white bucket cap to her head and wore her long, blond locks down and straight. She also added several accessories to her beachside look, including a few layered bracelets and rings to match.

She kept her caption simple, and since the update went live, it’s accrued a ton of attention with over 10,000 likes and over 90 comments. Most Instagrammers complimented Madi’s fit figure while a few more gushed over her outfit. A few more were unable to come up with the right words and used emoji to express their feelings.

“Too cute… Lovely smile. Your body is insane,” one follower complimented alongside a series of hearts.

“You are a woman with too many features. You look amazing. You have great proportions. You are a gorgeous woman. I would write you a letter but you don’t have an address,” another Instagrammer raved.

“How beautiful can someone be?!” one more asked.