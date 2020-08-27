NeNe Leakes Deleted Her Instagram Amid Rumors She Won’t Be Returning To ‘RHOA’

NeNe Leakes removed her page from Instagram amid rumors that she won’t be returning for the 13th season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As The Sun reported, Tamra Judge, who used to star on the Real Housewives of Orange County before being fired from the Bravo franchise, recently leaked that she heard NeNe isn’t coming back to the show that made her famous.

While it isn’t the first time rumors have popped up about NeNe’s fate on the show, Tamra’s comments are the closest yet linked to the series.

Tamra posted a fond farewell to Dorinda Medley, who was reportedly fired from the Real Housewives of New York. While bidding her fellow co-star goodbye, she posted NeNe’s name in the hashtags, linking her to other former women on the show such as Lisa Vanderpump and Bethenny Frankel.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

When a fan called out the news, Tamra admitted that she could be wrong, but she heard that NeNe was out. Just a day after Tamra’s post, NeNe’s Instagram account vanished from the social media site.

Just days prior, NeNe had seemingly weighed in on the topic herself on Twitter.

“I have protected [everyone] for years and covered up things I shouldn’t have!” she wrote. “I took the beating so others didn’t have to and no one has protected me or stood up for me. Y’all have gone silent and turned the other cheek. You are NOT exempted from getting this same treatment [one] day.”

When asked to weigh in on whether or not she would be returning, she said that fans would have to wait to find out.

“I have remained quiet. I haven’t said anything on it but it’s coming. I will be speaking. I have the right people to speak. Wait for it,” she said.

While Bravo regularly shakes up their casts to keep the various franchises fresh, NeNe has been a part of the Atlanta cast on and off since the show began.

While neither side has confirmed things one way or another, yet, The Inquistr previously reported that NeNe is holding out on signing her contract for the upcoming season because she doesn’t believe that she is being paid what she believes she is worth.

Reportedly, she also feels as though she isn’t being supported by producers and her fellow co-stars while she is being attacked to make “good TV.”

One insider claimed that NeNe is tired of hearing about the speculation over whether or not she’ll be back.