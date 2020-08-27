Melissa Riso Flaunts Her Pert Derriere In Turquoise Thong Bikini: ‘It Was A Cheeky Day’

Melissa Riso thrilled her fans with a sexy shot of herself wearing a turquoise thong bikini to which she added a flirty caption with a cheeky play on words. The image came from her recent trip to Cabo San Lucas.

In the picture, Melissa walked away from the camera, which gave viewers a great view of her pert derriere, which her thong-style bikini bottoms revealed. The swimsuit rose to the small of her back, emphasizing her voluptuous curves and slender waist. The barefoot model had one foot stepping forward on the ball, which rounded her backside even further. The gorgeous blue color popped against Melissa’s sunkissed skin. The matching top was strapless, and it tied around her toned back in a knot. Melissa wore her long highlighted brunette hair in a single braid, which fell to her mid-back, and a tendril framed her face. She looked to one side, which revealed her profile, showing off her full lips and strong nose.

Melissa stood in a tropical setting for the picture with a large palm tree on one side and several different plants in the sandy garden. She walked on an area of bright green grass, and in the background was a small, calm pool. The sky featured white clouds and blue that nearly matched her two-piece.

Instagrammers responded to Melissa’s cheeky photo and caption, and at least 9,100 hit the “like” button with another 188 taking the time to leave a positive comment. Many of those who replied included a flame emoji as a visual indication that they thought her choice in swimwear, as well as her toned body, looked hot.

“And what a fine cheeky day it is! An asset. Gorgeous view! Your body is perfect!” wrote one fan.

“That body is pure perfection on a gorgeously beautiful woman,” a second devotee declared, adding several red lips, flames, and hearts.

“Damn, you’re absolutely the most beautiful gorgeous, stunning angel in the world, even in the universe, including IG. You’re a true angel, a queen, a goddess,” gushed a third Instagrammer who also added in several diamond ring emoji to the mix.

“Beautiful from head to toe. CABO definitely looks good on you! Field of, I mean booty of dreams. If she shows it, they will, well you know,” teased a fourth.

Melissa shared another shot of herself from the front wearing this turquoise bikini and lying on a couch yesterday, according to a report from The Inquisitr.