‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Says Her ‘Really Cool’ Season 29 Celeb Partner Has Dance Experience

The longtime 'DWTS' pro teased some clues about her mystery man for Season 29.

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Cheryl Burke said her celebrity partner is a “really cool” guy who has danced in the past — just not in a ballroom setting.

The two-time mirrorball champ seemed excited about her mystery man as she teased cryptic details him in a new interview. Cheryl told ET Online that she was “very, very happy” when she found out who she would be paired with for Season 29.

“It’s somebody who I think will have lots of potential, but is also just a really cool person. I am going to have to spend a lot of time with this person, so you hope you just like them as a person first, and I definitely can check that box. I think he has some rhythm, so we will see. Ballroom is a whole other beast!”

When asked to name a physical attribute her partner has, the 36-year-old said he has facial hair. She also said he’s “definitely in the business” and is associated with someone who has been on the show in one of the previous 28 seasons.

Cheryl also admitted her latest partner has been known to show off a few dance moves that aren’t waltz-related.

“But not ballroom,” she explained. “Sometimes it’s harder to untrain somebody with dance experience than it is to teach somebody with a new skill.”

She teased that the celebrity she is paired with this season is a “perfectionist.”

Eric McCandless / ABC

Cheryl’s’ clues do seem to line up with the only confirmed male cast member thus far — Backstreet Boys alum AJ McLean, who has been known to rock his body on stage. The singer, whose Backstreet Boys bandmate Nick Carter made it all the way to runner-up in Season 21, revealed on Thursday that he recently met his DWTS pro just one day after Cheryl shared a similar meeting message on her Instagram story.

Cheryl has luck with a boy bander in the past. She won the DWTS mirrorball trophy in 2006 with 98 Degrees singer Drew Lachey, then returned the following fall to score a second win with NFL legend Emmit Smith.

This fall marks Cheryl’s 23rd Dancing with the Stars competition. Following her two mirrorball winners, her partners have included Rob Kardashian, Jack Osbourne, Ryan Lochte, and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Ian Ziering.

In addition to McLean, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Tiger King’s Carole Baskin are also both rumored to be on the upcoming Dancing with the Stars cast. Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe is the only confirmed female.