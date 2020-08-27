Eva Padlock Rocks A Sexy Black Bra And Matching Shorts

Spanish model Eva Padlock took to her Instagram page on Thursday, August 27, and wowed her 1.7 million followers to a set of very hot pictures.

In the snapshot, Eva could be seen rocking a revealing black bra that allowed her to show off major cleavage. It consisted of wired cups, a plunging neckline, and thin straps that also drew attention toward her flawless decolletage.

Eva teamed the bra with a pair of matching shorts that perfectly hugged her enviable physique, allowing her to expose a glimpse of her legs. According to the logo on the band of the shorts, they were from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. Interestingly, the garment was from the brand’s men’s collection.

She wore her slightly damp tresses in curls and let them cascade over her shoulders. The hottie also let a few strands of hair fall over her face.

The photoshoot took place indoors. To pose, she stood next to a shoe shelf.

To the excitement of her fans, Eva shared not one, not two, but five pics from the shoot. In the first pic, she stood with her legs spread apart and lifted her chin. The hottie puckered her lips and looked straight at the camera. In the second image, she touched her hair and flashed a small smile. In the third photo, she naughtily bit her nails, while in the fourth and fifth photo, she posed by playing with her hair.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her post was sponsored by Fashion Nova. Within three hours of going live, the images garnered about 90,000 likes. What is more, many of Eva’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared 1,290-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sexy sense of style.

“Oh wow, you have the body of a goddess in the truest sense of the word!” one of her fans commented.

“I love you so much, Eva. You are so beautiful. Will you be my wife?” another user expressed his wishful thinking.

“Damn, I am speechless. Too much hotness in one post!” a third devotee wrote.

“Thanks for making my day with these mesmerizing photographs. You are the hottest European model on Instagram,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Several of her fellow models also liked and commented on the photos, including Roberta Duarte and Kristina Levina.

Eva uploads her steamy pics on the photo-sharing website almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she shared multiples snaps on August 19 in which she rocked a black, faux leather teddy. As of the writing of this piece, the post has racked up more than 115,000 likes.