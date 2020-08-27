Lauren Alexis Tugs At Leopard-Print Two-Piece In Playful Instagram Post

Lauren Alexis showed off her insane curves in a playful Instagram post on Wednesday evening. The babe shared a photo of herself sporting a leopard-print bikini with high cuts that did nothing but favors for her amazing figure and left little to the imagination. Her look certainly drove fans wild.

Lauren’s outfit included a cream-colored triangle-shaped top covered in dark spots. Thin strings tied around her neck and back, barely holding up the skimpy cups. Her ample cleavage was on show at the center of the low-cut neckline. Additionally, the photo was taken at an angle that showed off just a hint of sideboob.

The top cut off at the base of Lauren’s bust, so her toned abs were exposed. She paired the bra with a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini plunged into her waist, showing off her flat tummy and a silver belly button ring. The sides came up high above her hips and hugged her curvy figure while also putting her shapely thighs on display.

Lauren completed the ensemble with a gray unzipped hoodie that fell to her elbows, as well as a silver necklace. She styled her brunette hair in two messy braids, though some locks were left out and fell in front of her face.

The photo saw Lauren sitting on the edge of a wooden dining table surrounded by armless chairs. Tan curtains were closed over two windows, but natural light still filled the room. Lauren looked ready for a day in the sun.

The YouTuber arched her back and popped out her chest to further accentuate her hourglass shape. She tugged at her bikini bottom’s straps, which showed off even more skin. The model opened her mouth and stuck her tongue between her teeth while flashing bedroom eyes at the camera.

In the caption, Lauren asked fans for their favorite animal prints.

The post garnered more than 85,000 likes and just over 620 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with her followers. Many people showered her with compliments and answered her question in the comments section.

“True happiness is getting your lit and beautiful new post notification,” one fan said with flames and hearts.

“I love the leopard print on you,” another user added.

“You got everything I love,” a third person said.

Lauren’s followers know that she looks great in anything she wears. Last week, she rocked a pink crop top and Daisy Dukes that hugged her tiny waist, which her fans loved.