Laurence Bédard Sizzles I White Crop Top & Jeans: ‘How Cute Is That’

Laurence Bédard gave her 2.8 million Instagram followers a treat this morning with a post featuring a picture of herself showcasing her voluptuous curves and intricate ink in a cute outfit from Fashion Nova.

In the shot, Laurence stood near a wall-mounted flat-screen TV as she struck a pose for the camera. She wore a sexy long sleeve white crop top with a deep v-neck. The wrap style shirt featured a sexy tie that wrapped around the model’s bare torso, and the low neckline showcased her voluptuous cleavage. She paired it with high-waisted acid wash jeans that highlighted her curvy hips and nipped-in waist.

Laurence wore her short hair straight, and it fell from a trendy side part with one side tucked casually behind her ear. She accessorized with a simple gold chain that featured a cross pendant that nestled on her chest just above her cleavage, and stud earrings. Hints of the model’s tattoos peeked out from each shoulder and from beneath each ruffled sleeve near her hands, which sported a light blue manicure. The expanse of skin visible in Laurence’s midsection showcased her colorful and intricate ink. Laurence’s eyes also took center stage as they appeared to sparkle in the picture, and she kept her full lips closed with a sweet looking smile.

In the caption, the brand ambassador let her followers know that the outfit came from Fashion Nova, and they showed her lots of love on the shot. At least 21,300 hit the “like” button, and more than 230 took the time to leave a comment for her, with many responses including the flame emoji to show that they thought she looked hot.

“Cute is an understatement! You are a natural beauty. Beautiful eyes. I love it, ” gushed one fan who added a red heart-eye cat smiley echoing the one in Laurence’s caption.

“Mom jeans never looked so good! You are absolutely stunningly lovely,” a second devotee noted, adding several red hearts.

“Just a little cute. It’s unbelievable how beautiful you are. Have a good day pretty,” teased a third follower.

“This photo is great, @lolobe4… You look really beautiful, and the best thing is that it appreciates your nature and simplicity,” a fourth Instagrammer replied with simple red heart-eye emoji.

The model frequently off her curves and tattoos for her Instagram fans with sexy posts. The Inquisitr previously reported that Laurence heated things up with an image of herself wearing hot pink lingerie that flattered her voluptuous figure.