Dorinda Medley May Be Replaced By Tiger Woods’ Ex-‘Mistress’ Rachel Uchitel On The ‘Real Housewives’

New York socialite and the former “mistress” of Tiger Woods, Rachel Uchitel, might be next in line to join the cast of the Real Housewives of New York after Dorinda Medley revealed that she wouldn’t be a part of the show’s next season.

As Page Six reports, Rachel was being considered for the cast last season, but the producers ended up selecting Leah McSweeney, instead. Now, she may get her chance to appear on the Bravo franchise after all.

Rachel hasn’t confirmed that she will be a part of the group, responding that the idea of her joining the other women was “news” to her. Bravo didn’t say whether she was in considerations, either, but they did confirm that she had been considered for the 12th season of the series.

A source told the outlet that Rachel is the perfect fit as a socialite and famous face in Manhattan.

“She’s linked to New York — growing up here, and [she was] on the cover of the New York Post as ‘New York’s tragic face,’ ” the insider said.

Rachel was photographed by the New York Post following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In the image, she holds a flyer up showing that her fiance James Andrew O’Grady was missing. It was later determined that he was killed in the attack.

Rachel later went on to date Tiger, and married businessman Matt Hahn. She has also been linked to Harry Dubin, who has been a regular feature on the series. He has reportedly dated or been interested in numerous women on RHONY, including Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Ramona Singer. He was married to Aviva Drescher, as well.

“I do like her very much,” Harry told Page Sixof Rachel. “We are great friends. Who knows where the future is gonna go? Is it heading in that direction? I don’t know.”

“Everything she said is correct. I’m not saying that there is anything happening,” he added, in response to her claims that they were only friends and nothing more. A source said that he is “madly in love” with her, however.

On top of that, Rachel is further linked to the cast after reportedly dating Paul “PK” Kemsley, who is currently married to Dorit Kemsley, star of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The news comes just days after sources claimed that Dorinda received the ax after six seasons on the franchise, as The Inquisitr previously reported.