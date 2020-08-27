WWE News: Update On Wade Barrett’s Future In Company Revealed

As documented by Sportskeeda, Wade Barrett’s appearance on last night’s episode of NXT won’t be a one-off. The former Intercontinental Champion will reprise his role as an announcer on next week’s episode.

Barrett joined Vic Joseph to fill in for Mauro Ranallo on the black-and-gold brand’s weekly show. As noted by Ringside News, the regular play-by-play announcer is taking time off, and Barrett could fill his position until he returns.

The Ringside News article also highlighted that Ranallo’s name wasn’t mentioned during the latest episode. However, Barrett’s role is reportedly temporary for now, suggesting that the regular announcer will make his comeback eventually.

Since lending his voice talents to the latest edition of NXT, Barrett’s profile has also returned to the company’s official website. This development doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s returning to the promotion full-time, but it does seem as if he’ll be around for an extended period.

Barrett’s return marked the first time he’d worked with the company since 2016. The former superstar left to focus on other ventures such as acting and commentating for independent wrestling promotions in the United Kingdom and North America.

During his time away, he called the action for World of Sport and the National Wrestling Alliance. He also served as an on-air personality for the United Kingdom’s now-defunct Defiant promotion.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, WWE and Barrett have been trying to collaborate with each other again for several months. He was supposed to appear at WrestleMania 36 with other members of his old Nexus faction. Those plans were ultimately canceled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Regular black-and-gold commentator Nigel McGuiness was released from his contract earlier this year. While the promotion has no shortage of voice talents, Barrett might prove to be a long-term substitute for his fellow British commentator.

The former Intercontinental Champion could also lace up his boots again. As The Inquisitr report stated, he’s discussed the possibility of having more matches. While he hasn’t competed since 2016, he isn’t officially retired from the squared circle.

Barrett has insisted that any in-ring comeback would depend on the offer and creative direction of the angle surrounding the bout. Now that NXT is on the USA Network, however, his name value could be beneficial to the product if he had to wrestle again.

The Englishman also has a storied history with the brand, having been a contestant on the show when it was a reality series.