Larsa Pippen Sizzles In A Strapless Beige Body-Con Mini Dress

Reality television star Larsa Pippen tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a neutral mini dress that showcased her voluptuous figure to perfection. The photo was taken outside, and Larsa stood on what looked to be a patio area with a few modern chairs placed nearby, as well as a table positioned behind her. A few trees with twinkle lights wrapped around their trunks were visible in the background, as was a stunning structure with arched windows and doors. Several large pots with carefully landscaped round shrubs bordered an area in the distance that contained the same chairs that were near Larsa.

She flaunted her curves in a strapless mini dress in a neutral beige hue. The neckline stretched straight across her chest, showing off just a hint of cleavage and clinging to her ample assets. The garment nipped in at her waist before stretching out over her hips, highlighting her hourglass figure. The hem of the body-con look came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving her curvaceous legs on display. Larsa tagged the brand Sorella in the picture, suggesting that some element of her ensemble came from there.

She layered a white jacket over top of the piece, and the garment had a row of buttons down one side and cuffs at the bottom of looser-fitting sleeves. She carried a small Louis Vuitton bag in her hand, and made sure to tag the designer label in the picture as well.

Larsa finished off her ensemble with a few accessories, including a pair of white heels with quilted tops, and some delicate dangling earrings that nearly brushed her collar bones.

Her long locks were pulled back in a sleek bun atop her head, and she gazed at the camera as she posed for the shot. Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 4,300 likes within 38 minutes, as well as 69 comments from her eager audience.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“You look amazing,” another remarked.

“Adorable. I can see the happiness in your eyes, stunning woman,” a third fan added.

“Love this look!” another follower commented, complimenting Larsa on her classy yet sexy neutral ensemble.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa tantalized her fans with a snap in which she posed next to a vehicle while flaunting her curves. She rocked a semi-sheer mini dress with long sleeves and a figure-hugging silhouette. The word “Kiss” was written across the rear of the garment, and she layered a black bodysuit underneath the sheer piece. Her long locks cascaded down her back in a sleek style and she flashed a sultry look at the camera.