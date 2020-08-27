Bri Teresi Goes ‘Old Hollywood’ In Sheer Black & Blue Lingerie On Instagram

Bri Teresi channeled her inner Hollywood movie star in a new Instagram post on Wednesday evening. The bombshell model shared a few photos of herself under a spotlight in a sheer black and blue lingerie set that perfectly showcased her killer physique.

Bri’s look featured a black lace demi-cut bra with bright blue accents. The top had a plunging neckline that squeezed out her ample cleavage. Even more skin was on show via the sheer nature of the tight-fitting bra.

Some of Bri’s flat midsection was on display between the top and a high-waisted lingerie bottom. Gold buttons or clasps ran down the front of the undies, while the sides and back were made completely of thin mesh. The waistband came up to the babe’s belly button and hugged her hourglass figure closely. Meanwhile, the bottom had a high cheeky cut that exposed her derriere and legs.

Bri completed the Hollywood glam look with elbow-length black velvet gloves and gold strappy stilettos. The ends of her luscious locks were styled in neat vintage curls.

The shoot took place in a room with lightwood walls and a matching bench attached. Bri tagged the location as Beverly Hills, California. Though the room was mostly dim, a bright spotlight did appear to be shining on the stunner, causing her skin to glow.

In the first image, Bri lifted one foot onto the bench, which drew the eye to her famously long pins. She arched her back and adjusted one glove, looking downward with parted lips.

The second shot saw Bri standing on the bench and facing the wall with her legs spread apart. She rested her hands on the back of her thighs and pushed her scantily-clad booty out for the camera. The influencer peered over her shoulder, but her hair blocked her gaze.

The post garnered nearly 8,000 likes and 200 comments in under a day as fans expressed admiration for Bri in the comments section.

“I’m obsessed with this,” one fan said.

“U look absolutely stunning,” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

“You are soooo gorgeous,” a third follower wrote.

“Incredible legs so sexy,” a fourth fan said.

Many users sent compliments in the form of flame emoji.

Bri always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. She was fairly active on her feed on Wednesday, as she shared a sultry video in which she rocked another lacy set and ate a peach on a blanket.