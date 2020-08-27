Donald Trump Says He Wants Joe Biden Tested For Mind-Enhancing Drugs

President Donald Trump claimed that Joe Biden’s good debate showing against Senator Bernie Sanders in March could be evidence that the former Vice President is taking mind-enhancing drugs. As a result, he told the Washington Examiner that he wants Biden tested prior to their upcoming debates.

“Nobody thought that he was even going to win. Because his debate performances were so bad,” Trump told the Examiner while speaking in the Oval Office. “Frankly, his best performance was against Bernie.”

“We’re going to call for a drug test, by the way, because his best performance was against Bernie,” he added.

Trump offered no evidence to support the idea that Biden had taken any drugs, other than having a good showing against his opponent. But he claimed to be adept at determining these types of things and that someone had suggested to him that perhaps Biden’s improved capacity was the result of mind-enhancing drugs.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Trump went on to say that while Biden’s accomplishment wasn’t history-making, it was good enough that it raised questions in his mind.

“It wasn’t that he was Winston Churchill, because he wasn’t, but it was a normal, boring debate. You know, nothing amazing happened. And we are going to call for a drug test, because there’s no way — you can’t do that,” he said.

The president was referring to the March 3 primary debate where Biden and Sanders faced off, resulting in just four states swinging for Bernie, with Biden nabbing ten.

When asked what he thought might be going on, Trump said that Biden was “incompetent” in his other debates and then rapidly improved when he was debating the Vermont Senator.

Trump said that in the previous debates, Biden “was so bad. He wasn’t even coherent. And against Bernie, he was. And we’re calling for a drug test.”

The news outlet questioned whether Trump thought that people should be checked prior to a debate as fighters are tested before a prizefight.

He replied that a debate was no different than a prizefight except that the combatants used their minds instead of their fists.

Trump said that he would also submit to a drug check, but that he only took one aspirin each day.

It isn’t the first time Trump has accused his opponent of taking drugs in order to excel in a debate. He said that Hillary Clinton should have been required to be checked prior to their October 2016 face-off.

It’s also not the first time Trump has attacked Biden’s mental fitness, to which Biden responded that he is more fit to lead the country than the current person in the Oval Office.