Maks Chmerkovskiy Posts Christmas Card Pic With Wife Peta Murgatroyd & Son Shai

Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a Christmas card photo with wife Peta Murgatroyd and son Shai with Instagram. Although the image appears to be picture-perfect, he revealed that things were a little different behind the scenes as the three attempted to get a good shot.

The dancers, who met on Dancing with the Stars and wed in 2017, sat alongside their handsome 3-year-old son for the snap, which Maks stated was for their holiday greeting cards. The threesome sat in a triangle shape, where they could be seen head-to-toe in coordinating outfits.

Maks rocked blue jeans and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers in the image. His pants had tears in the knees and above the thigh. He wore a white dress shirt that was opened to almost his navel, exposing his muscular chest. His hair was cut into a stylish fashion and brushed up and away from his face. Maks had a big smile on his face in the snap.

Peta, who will return to the ballroom for Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, sat alongside her husband of three years. She, too, wore an outfit similar to Maks’ except her jeans were rolled up to calf-length and had no tears. Peta’s shirt was also opened to expose her neckline. Her blond hair was parted on the right side and blown out straight on top. It featured a slight curl at the bottom, falling over her left side. She wore earrings that appeared to have a white stone on them as well.

Shai also wore cuffed jeans and a white shirt and the same brand of sneakers as his parents. Shai’s hair was cut short and styled with spikes atop his head.

In the caption of the post, Maks revealed that he and Peta had trouble keeping their son still for the pic and joked about how tightly they both held onto him for the resulting photo.

Fans of the couple loved the shot and joked that even they were not as organized as Peta, who already has her Christmas card pic taken.

“Peta you are making us all look bad, Christmas already sheesh,” joked one follower.

“I just want to hug you all and keep you in my pockets at all times,” noted a second fan who appeared to love the image the family projected in the pic.

“Wow!!! Your child is growing so fast!!! Photo cuteness,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“What a great picture! Your smiles make it look effortless even though we all know it’s not with kids,” said a fourth fan.