‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Thursday: Josslyn Confronts Trina About Cameron

Josslyn has questions.

The teen scene on ABC’s General Hospital had been put on hold for a few weeks due to other major story lines that are currently in the forefront. However, Josslyn, Cameron, and Trina are back on screen and ready to continue the teenage love triangle that began before the coronavirus pandemic forced the show off air for a while.

The General Hospital preview that was shown for Thursday revealed Josslyn and Trina having a chat at Kelly’s and their conversation will be about Cameron. Josslyn will confront her BFF on why he seems to act different when he is around her and not anyone else. She apparently has noticed that there is something different going on between them. It’s likely that Trina will make some sort of excuse instead of telling her the truth. SheKnows Soaps indicates that Josslyn makes a confession on Thursday. Will she confess to Trina that she is finally seeing Cameron differently now?

If Josslyn does blurt out her feelings, that will make Trina feel even more guilty about liking Cameron. The two started developing feelings toward each other after their kidnapping ordeal. Before that situation occurred, Cameron would have been thrilled if Josslyn reciprocated those same feelings that he had, but now things are different and he has switched from one girl to the other. That is sure to cause some rift between the three friends.

Matt Petit / ABC

Spoilers tease that Josslyn will indeed start liking Cameron as more than just a friend, but it may be too late for that. General Hospital fans have loved the friendship between these three teens, but a love triangle may just cause some friction.

Trina has stepped back because she knows that Cameron has liked Josslyn in that way for a long time, but he seems to have switched gears and now his attention is on her. He had to step back when Oscar entered the picture. After the boy died, Cameron was forced to hold off on telling Josslyn how he felt about her while she was grieving her loss. Just when the time seemed right, he started seeing Trina in a new light.

Trina lost her dad months ago when he was shot and killed saving her and Cameron from Cyrus’ henchmen-at least that’s what she thought happened. Just last week, Taggert was confirmed to still be alive. He and Jordan cooked up the plan to stage his death in order to keep his daughter safe, and to eventually take Cyrus down. Since then, both Sonny and Jason discovered the truth after he was once again shot trying to save Nelle from being killed by Julian.

The drama between the teens will be sure to intensify on General Hospital soon once the girls realize that they both like Cameron as more than a friend.