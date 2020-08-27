Amber Heard Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging Dress As She Enjoys A Glass Of Wine On A Yacht

Amber Heard had a blast during a recent vacation, and she made sure to share a glimpse into her trip with fans. The actress took to her Instagram page on August 26 to share a hot shot that was captured onboard a vessel.

Heard posed directly in the center of the frame as she gazed into the camera with a closed-mouth smile. The photo captured Heard on a white leather lounge pad in the front of a yacht. She was the only person who could be seen in the front, and one person appeared behind the glass at her back. The perimeter of the boat was lined with metal railings, and the surrounding scenery was spectacular.

The shot appeared to have been snapped at sunset, and the sky was lit up in with bright yellow and orange hues. Not far off into the distance, a hill full of homes was able to be seen.

Heard’s seaside outing called for a sexy outfit that showcased her phenomenal figure. She rocked a black dress that left little to the imagination. The garment had thin straps that were worn over her trim shoulders and arms while its daringly low front treated her audience to an eyeful of cleavage. The bottom of the dress was worn high on her thighs, and extra fabric was worn near her derriere.

Heard added a pop of color to her outfit with a red scarf that she wrapped around her hair. She added a few accessories, including a pair of gold hoop earrings and a necklace to match. Heard held a glass of red wine in one hand and rested the opposite hand behind her.

In the caption of the post, she shared that she loved her visit to Turkey, and she was sad to leave. The update has been a hit with her 3.9 million fans thus far, and it’s accrued over 339,000 likes. It appeared as though the actress disabled comments as there was only one showing.

Heard’s photo comes just weeks after the “incredibly painful” ordeal of being at her ex, Johnny Depp’s, extensive three-week libel trial. The actress said that it caused her to relive some of the most traumatic parts of her marriage to the actor.

“After obtaining a restraining order in 2016 and finalizing my divorce, I just wanted to move on with my life. I did not file this lawsuit, and despite its significance, I would have preferred not to be here in court,” she shared.