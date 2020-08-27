‘Dancing With The Stars’ Confirms AJ McLean Is On Season 29 Cast As Backstreet Boy Meets His Pro Partner

The boy band singer is the second confirmed cast member for the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

AJ McLean is officially part of the Dancing with the Stars cast. The 42-year old Backstreet Boy member was featured in a new video posted on the celebrity ballroom competition’s official Instagram page, where he confirmed his participation in Season 29 of the show.

In a short clip posted to the social media page, the singer was bearded and all smiles as he appeared in a rehearsal studio. McClean wore an Elvis Presley t-shirt and a baseball cap as he revealed that he just met his pro partner.

“I’m excited, I’m nervous, I’m anxious. I’m all these things,” he said.

McLean added that he hopes to “do right” by his boy, Nick Carter. McLean’s Backstreet Boys bandmate and his partner Sharna Burgess landed as the runner-ups on DWTS Season 21 behind winner Bindi Irwin and six-time mirrorball champ Derek Hough.

In the video, which can be seen below, McLean said he hopes to take things all the way to the Dancing with the Stars finals, and he thanked his fans for all of their support and reminded them to vote for him when it’s time.

“So stoked for this. Can’t wait to get started!!” the singer added in the comments section to the post.

Other fans were also excited to see the “Larger Than Life” singer show off his moves in the ballroom.

“OH MY GOD! Been wanting to see him ever since Nick was on the show,” one fan wrote.

“So happy and excited to you [AJ McLean],” another added. “Certainly you will rock! You have our total support!”

“Yes yes!!! This is the good news 2020 needs!!!” another chimed in.

Some commenters wrote that they hope he will do a dance dedicated to his 1990s boy band, while others speculated about who McLean’s pro partner will be. Some thought it could be Emma Slater or Jenna Johson, while others hoped to see him with Sharna.

McLean has been working out for months during quarantine and is in top-top shape, as seen in his recent social media posts. In a new Instagram post, seen here, he told fans he’s going for the mirrorball. He also thanked his wife and two daughters for allowing him to go on this new adventure.

“I’m doing it ALL for you!” he wrote. ” Get ready, BSB Army, this is going to be a wild ride. LET’S DO THIS!!!!!”

In addition to McLean, former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe is the only other confirmed Dancing With the Stars contestant. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Tiger King’s Carole Baskin are also both rumored to be in serious talks for the cast.