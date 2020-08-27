Stephanie Sanzo Flaunts Enviable Booty In Tiny Shorts & Teaches Instagram Followers How To Train Glutes

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo posted a new video-set to social media platform Instagram in which she taught her 1.9 million followers how to properly train their glutes while showing off her backside in a pair of tiny shorts.

Stephanie wore a blue sports bra for the workout that featured a high neckline and left her muscular arms and toned tummy exposed. The stretchy material clung to the model’s curves. On her lower half, Stephanie sported a pair of tiny black booty shorts that rose to her belly button and extended to the tops of her thighs, giving viewers an eyeful of her muscular legs. The shorts contoured to her hips and ample booty.

For footwear, the fitness trainer went with a pair of white Nike sneakers. She accessorized with a white watch and wore her blond waves pulled up into a high ponytail. A strip of loose strands framed her face to one side.

The routine took place at a gym where Stephanie made use of a barbell, exercise bench, and resistance band. She completed a total of three exercises, each featured in a separate video clip. The model explained in her caption that the glutes are made of three different muscles and that she wanted to teach her fans specific movements that targeted each one. Alongside each exercise performed in the videos, Stephanie wrote out the movement pattern that is associated with the specific muscle groups.

The first video showed the hip thrust. Stephanie sat on the floor with her back supported against a bench and a barbell placed across her lap. She targeted the glute maximus in this move. The second exercise was the extended range hip abduction designed to work the glute minor. She positioned her body on her side and lifted one leg up toward the ceiling in repetitive movements. The final clip showed the banded crab walk, which worked the glute medius and required the use of a resistance band.

The post earned nearly 20,000 likes and close to 300 comments within the first couple hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of Stephanie’s fans expressed their gratitude for her informative videos and commented on the specific exercises demonstrated in the videos.

“Glutes are the most fun [to] train I think! Except crab walks, hate those,” one Instagram user shared.

“You are such an inspiration,” another follower commented.

“Love learning more about this kind of stuff! Love your top Steph!” yet one more fan chimed in.