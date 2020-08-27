‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Flaunts Killer Figure In Shorts & Tank Top While Lifting Weights

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee took to her Instagram page to share a workout-chic shot that saw her in skimpy attire. The post was added on August 26, and her fans have been flooding it with praise since it went live.

The image captured Mackenzie posed in the center of the frame with a big smile on her face. She appeared in her living room in front of a gray seat with decorative pillows on top. On the wall behind her, there were a few black-and-white photos of her children and rustic farmhouse-style window panes with wreaths hung in the front. A rolled-up workout mat appeared in the corner near the couch, but Mackenzie ensured that all eyes were glued to her figure as she flaunted her bombshell body in a tiny, athletic outfit.

On her upper half, the reality star rocked a tank top that boasted an olive green hue. The garment appeared to be sleeveless, but her long, blond locks were covering the straps. She held a 10-lb. weight in each hand while flaunting her arms for the camera. Also of note was the short cut of the tank, which allowed the mother of three to tease a glimpse of her abs.

Mackenzie also rocked a pair of short shorts. The bottoms were black and hit high on her thigh, allowing her to show off her toned legs. She rocked a pair of white ankle socks and Adidas superstar sneakers to complete her outfit.

Mackenzie styled her silky blond tresses with a deep side part, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and chest. She kept her accessories to a minimum and wore a watch on her left wrist.

In the caption of the upload, she shared a little bit of inspiration about reaching fitness goals at home and not making COVID-19 an excuse to keep you from feeling your best. She also included a link to her website in the caption.

Since the post was shared on her page, it’s garnered rave reviews with over 5,000 likes and 50-plus comments.

“Yess girl. I loveee your workout program. So hard but in a good way and so affordable even at VIP level like I am. I do the workouts 5 days a week and hate it when I’m doing them. You kick my butt lol but always feel amazing when I’m done,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few red heart emoji.

“Your pre workout is bomb! I was afraid that it may make me to jittery but it’s perfect!” another fan commented.

“Body goals! Wow,” a third user chimed in.