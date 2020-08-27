‘Dancing With The Stars’ Alan Bersten Shows Off Dramatic New Look: ‘I Ain’t Mad At It’

He posted the big change in a new Instagram clip.

Dancing with the Stars current mirrorball-winning pro Alan Bersten showed off a dramatic new look with his 486,000 Instagram followers via a new video clip. He holds the current title alongside The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. Alan posted a quick change clip of his updated hairstyle to the social media sharing site along with a background tune titled “Hit It” by Yung Skrrt. This was revealed in the caption of the share.

He looked directly at the camera. Alan’s curly, dark brown tresses were extra long and fell down over his eyes and the tops of his ears. He wore a black barber’s chair cloth that featured opened white and blue scissors on its front. Alan had on the drape to protect his clothing from the hair that would be falling during this major style change.

The Dancing with the Stars pro turned his head to the right and the left to show off his long locks. He did not indicate if this was his first haircut since the coronavirus pandemic closed down beauty salons and barbershops earlier this year.

He leaned into the camera and blocked it with his mane before pulling back and revealing a sleek new hairstyle, much shorter than his previous look. Alan’s eyes crinkled in the clip, and it appeared he was smiling although it could not be seen if he was due to the black face mask he sported.

The word “frown” was written upside down on the mask, with a smiley face in place of the letter “o.”

The video was taken in what appeared to be the hair and makeup room of the studio where the ABC show is shot, not a traditional hairstylist shop. The small white room featured a series of cabinetry and photos on the walls. A counter was also visible where several hairstyling tools were placed.

Fans of the dance pro were thrilled for his new and freshened up style as well as the newest season of the popular ABC competition show, which is entering its 29th season.

“Looking fresh king. Can you tell us if you’re meeting your partner soon?” asked one follower of the dancer who was anxious as to whom Alan would dance with this season.

“O I forgot just how gorgeous he is,” remarked a second fan.

“Definitely a quarantine glam-up!!!” stated a third Instagram follower, who ended their statement with a smiley face emoji.

“The before looks like when I wake up in the morning,” admitted a fourth viewer of the series.