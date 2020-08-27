Gabby Epstein Poses Roadside, Flips The Bird In A Cut-Out Black Bikini & Oversized Denim Jacket

Gabby Epstein gave her fans quite a sight in a light-hearted yet sexy Instagram post on Wednesday night. The Australian babe shared a collection of photos in which she stood by the side of a road and flashed some attitude poses in a tiny black bikini and a jacket. Her curves looked better than ever in the barely-there ensemble.

Gabby’s look included a bandeau top with double strings tied around her back and a large cut-out between the tiny cups. The missing fabric put her ample cleavage on display. Additionally, the top appeared to curve inward, so a hint of sideboob was visible from the front.

Gabby’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a plain high-cut bikini bottom. The front dipped low into her waist to show off her abs, while the sides rested just above her hips to completely expose her shapely thighs.

Gabby finished the outfit with an oversized denim jacket that came down to her legs, silver hoop earrings, a chain necklace, and round sunglasses. Her blond locks were styled in a high, wavy ponytail with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The images, which were muted in color with a filter, saw the babe standing between a curved road and a grassy field. Trees could be seen lining the road in the background.

In the first shot, Gabby allowed the jacket to fall to her elbows as she cocked one hip in a way that emphasized her hourglass figure. She raised her middle finger on one hand and stared at the camera.

The second shot showed her turned around, this time with the denim below her buttocks. The angle revealed the cheeky nature of the bikini as Gabby peered over her shoulder.

Finally, the model hugged herself with the denim and playfully bit her thumb.

In the caption, Gabby joked that the attitude was her reaction to someone dissing The Office.

The post was liked more than 53,000 times and received nearly 400 comments in under a day. Fans took to the comments section to shower Gabby with praises.

“You are looking so beautiful,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“You’ve got the prettiest smile ever,” another user added.

“Yass! Love this pic… love this mood,” a third person wrote.

Gabby’s fans know that she can slay any look. She dressed up a bit in another series that showed her rocking a skintight puff-sleeved dress that perfectly framed her curves.