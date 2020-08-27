Melissa Gorga Hits A ‘Pool Party’ In A Seriously High-Cut Swimsuit With Teresa Giudice

Fans of the 'RHONJ' sister-in-laws couldn't believe how young they looked.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice put their age-defying bodies on show in their swimwear this week. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars showed some serious skin by the pool in a sizzling upload shared to Melissa’s Instagram on Thursday, August 27.

The upload featured two photos. The first was a solo shot of Melissa in a light pink one-piece as she posed outside.

The mom of three showed of plenty of leg in her skintight look, which was very high-cut at the hips. The feminine number also plunged slightly low at the chest to show off her tanned décolletage.

The 41-year-old looked years younger than her age and sported a sheer cover-up with silver embellishments. It stretched down to her knees, and she paired it with sparkly flat sandals. She shot out a sultry look and accessorized with large hoop earrings, a white watch, and a silver bracelet.

The second snap showed the Envy boutique owner posing next to her sister-in-law.

Teresa flaunted her own flawless, tanned figure as she placed her arm around her RHONJ co-star.

The 48-year-old rocked a plunging navy swimsuit that appeared to be covered in sparkles. The mom of four styled it with a matching holey crochet halter-neck cover-up and tassels across the bottom.

She posed with her hand on her hip and rocked open-toed wedge sandals with two bracelets on her left wrist.

A cameraman could be seen down on his knees behind them and Melissa tagged the photos with #RHONJ, suggesting the pool party was being shot for Season 11 of the Bravo hit after filming resumed last month.

Both had their long, brunette hair wavy and down and flashed almost matching coy smiles with their lips together.

Fans couldn’t believe how youthful Joe Gorga’s wife and sister looked in the comments section.

“You look amazing.. like in your 20’s,” one fan commented.

“You are so Beautiful,” a second person said with two red hearts.

Another called the reality stars “gorgeous” with several fire emoji.

“Two stunners… you both make 40 look like the best decade,” a fourth said.

Melissa and Teresa have suggested multiple times this summer that they’ve buried the hatchet for good after years of drama that played out on the show.

Last month, Melissa shared a selfie to Instagram of herself and her co-star smiling and spending some quality time together on a boat.

“Just a couple of Jersey sisters-in-laws enjoying the summer,” she captioned the photo.