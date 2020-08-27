Liz Katz Wears Uber-Short Shorts & Animal Tail For Sexy Twerking Video

Cosplay model Liz Katz posted a new sexy video clip to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, August 26, in which she twerked while wearing an animal tail costume.

Liz wore a long-sleeve gray t-shirt that featured a tight fit and flattered the curves of her upper body. She paired the top with tiny black booty shorts that extended to just below her backside and left little of her curvy derriere to the imagination. The shorts clung to the shape of her hips and appeared more like a pair of underwear than shorts, leaving the length of her legs exposed and showing off a tattoo written in black lettering along the back thighs of both legs. On one leg was the word “PRESS” while the other read “START.”

The model accessorized with a pair of animal ears on top of her head and a matching tail around her waist that hung down behind her. While she didn’t specify the type of animal, it appeared to be a cat or raccoon. Liz completed the look with her long, blond tresses pulled up into a half-up ponytail high on her head that trailed down her back.

The video was filmed in what appeared to be Liz’s bathroom. A bathtub and shower stall could be seen in the background while Liz positioned her body close to the camera at the forefront of the frame. She stood with her back turned to the camera to give her followers an up-close view of her backside as she danced.

As the clip began playing, the Arctic Monkeys’ “R U Mine?” could be heard in the background. Liz placed her hands on her bent knees and pushed her booty out, twerking as the song played. She looked from one side to the other while bouncing her booty up and down before the clip cut out. Placed over the frame of the video were the words, “Let me show you an awkward bedtime story.”

In the caption of the post, Liz told her followers that she had a “tail” to tell them, creating a wordplay out of the correct word, “tale.” Many of her fans told her that they loved her pun in their comments.

“U really just did that for the pun lmfao,” one Instagram user commented.

“I still can’t stop laughing [laughing face emoji] good one,” another fan wrote.

The post earned nearly 20,000 likes and close to 200 comments within the first several hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.