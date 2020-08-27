‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke & Shauna Face-Off In An Epic Showdown

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 28 dish that the former and present Mrs. Ridge Forrester will come face-to-face in a fierce showdown. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) will roast each other in a long-brewing battle for a designer who needs to make a choice. per SheKnows Soaps.

Ready For Action

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) turned to Shauna when he heard a shocking conversation between Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). He told her that he heard Brooke tell Bill that she would love him for the rest of her life. He was broken by the discussion because he thought that he and his ex-wife were reuniting.

Shauna promised Ridge that she would be a good wife to him. It also seemed as if Ridge was craving stability, something that Brooke could not give him with Bill in the picture.

Ridge left Shauna on the bed while he went to the bathroom. She was ready for action and called to him that his wife was waiting for him. Brooke walked into the bedroom, as seen in the image below, and was shocked by Shauna’s presence on Ridge’s bed.

A Roasting Fest

Brooke immediately lays into the girl from Vegas. She tells her that her plan didn’t work and that she and Ridge are getting back together. She forgave him for divorcing her and marrying another and they were still going to have their future.

Just then, Ridge walks in. Brooke wants to know why the dressmaker is there. She starts adding up the fact that Shauna is waiting in bed for him, and that he’s about to join her.

Brooke assumes that Shauna is trying to seduce her man and roasts her for her cheap tactics. But the former showgirl has had enough of Brooke’s accusations and blasts her. She’s been waiting for the opportunity to let her know exactly what she thinks of her.

Shauna’s the one who took the video of Bill and Brooke kissing but didn’t give it to the dressmaker because she didn’t want to hurt him. She knows the blonde’s history and how she goes back-and-forth between men. Shauna will give her as good as she gets.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Ridge will need to make a final decision. He will shock his ex-wife when he chooses Shauna over her. He’s done with the cheating, lies, and deception and wants someone he can depend on. The designer wants someone who’s devoted to him and he won’t settle any longer. Brooke and Ridge are over and their epic story has come to a tragic end.