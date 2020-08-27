Lauren Simpson Rocks Cheetah-Print Top & Skimpy Booty Shorts In Latest Instagram Post

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to social media site Instagram on Thursday, August 27, to post her latest update in which she rocked a cheetah-print top and booty shorts for a lower body home workout.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore a sports bra that featured a cheetah print and one thick strap attaching it over her shoulder, leaving the other bare. The material clung to Lauren’s busty chest and left plenty of skin exposed, drawing the eye to her muscular arms and toned tummy. On her lower half, Lauren showed off a pair of booty shorts in a peach color that rose high on her waist and extended to just below her cheeks, leaving the length of her sculpted legs on display.

Lauren decided to forgo footwear for the routine and wore a pair of white socks that rose to mid-calf level. She pulled her platinum-blond tresses back into a low ponytail to keep her hair from falling in her face and accessorized with a scrunchie on one wrist that featured the same cheetah print as her top.

The lower body workout took place in Lauren’s home where she made use of a black exercise mat and a set of dumbbells to complete the moves. All six moves were split into an individual video clip in the post.

Lauren began the routine with a set of good mornings. She placed her heels on a blue plate weight and held a dumbbell in each hand to complete the move. In the second video, she showed her followers how to do the DB hack squat. She placed a weight along the back of her neck and then bent over, squeezing her glute muscles as she did so. The third exercise was the front foot elevated split squat. Lauren once again brought in the plate weight for this move.

Following the split squats, Lauren performed a set of sissy squats from her knees. She moved into single leg glute bridges next, leaving one leg raised in the air while she pushed her hips up toward the ceiling from her position on the floor. She completed the circuit with the hamstring sock curl.

In the caption of the post, Lauren wrote out the exercises and the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each. She also announced that her LS ANIMAL collection released this week and is now available in her personal shop, which can be accessed through a link in her bio.

The lower body routine earned several thousand likes and a couple hundred comments within the first two hours of being posted.